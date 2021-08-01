Katharine Ann (Oliver) Friedemann

After WWII, her family remained in Old Orchard Beach until 1948, when they moved back to Gardiner. Her first real summer job was at an old hotel located on Pemaquid Point, quite a walk from Bristol, and even farther from home in Gardiner. Kay's adventurous nature was piqued when she discovered an old Ford flatbed pickup truck, with a stick shift and a missing gas pedal in the hotel lot. She was able to get permission from the hotel owners to drive it, which came in handy when Kay and the other waitresses wanted to go to town. That summer she lived with the other waitresses in a dorm near the hotel. The next 2 summers brought Kay back to Old Orchard Beach where she worked at a hotel owned by a friend of her mother's. One of the most important encounters of her life took place during those 2 summers. Kay met a handsome young man from Rhode Island who was going to college and worked at the resort as a cook during the summers. It was love at first sight for the young man who admitted to a co-worker that he felt Kay was out of his league. They officially met when Kay saved the day by throwing flour on the young man's arms when he spilled hot oil from a tray and burned himself. Kay, being the only one that could drive a stick shift, got the young man to the hospital for treatment. The young man's name was Richard Friedemann. Kay graduated from Gardiner H.S. June 1954 and on Nov. 26, 1954 they were married, and Kay Oliver became Katharine Ann Friedemann. Kay and Richard moved to Warwick RI, close enough to her family so that she could visit them frequently. On May 3, 1956 Kay gave birth to their first child Karen, while Richard was taking his college finals. His professors did not let him know about Karen's birth until he had finished. He had to hitch hike to the hospital to see his wife and newborn baby. On April 10, 1960, Kay gave birth to their son Mark, and 6 months later Richard and Kay packed up their 2 kids and moved to Waterloo, Iowa for a better job opportunity, leaving behind their many friends and Kay's family. Over the 20 plus years that Kay and her family lived in Waterloo they made many friends and kept in touch with their friends back east. By 1962 they were able to buy their first home and Kay met Joann Townsend and they became close friends. That friendship has continued over the years no matter the distance between them. Richard and Kay and their children also became close friends with Jack and Fran Kerr and their family. Those friendships continue to this day. Family was always important to Kay; so, every two years Kay and family took the trip back to Maine for McIntire Family Reunions. Their adventurous spirit took Kay, Richard, and family to almost every state in the U.S. during other vacations. Kay had a sixth sense when it came to navigation and kept the family on the right roads even in cities they had never been in before. Kay was an active member of the League of Women Voters, a local organization that rehabbed homes for low-income families and was involved with the local Civil Rights movement, helping the organization prove discriminatory hiring practices at a local grocery store.