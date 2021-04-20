June 26, 1993—April 14, 2021
Katelyn (Katy) Juhl Corkery also known as Kiki, Dolly Kate, Sissy, Princess Kate, Precious Daughter, Natural Beauty, Beautiful Girl, Wonderful Girl, Perfect Girl, Little Lady, Our Daughter, Sister, Granddaughter, Niece, Cousin and friend. She was the most perfect wonderful gift that God gave us on this earth, and went to be with Jesus on April 14, 2021 at the age of 27 after battling cancer.
She was created strong, sassy, feisty, and stubborn. God gave her all these characteristics because one day she would need all of them to fight the most horrific battle Imaginable on this earth. However, she did not fight entirely with her own strength, but with the power of God that enabled her minute by minute, day by day, to not only survive but thrive as she served and blessed others in her sickness. She honored Jesus. She lived for Jesus. She wanted everyone she talked to understand that her supernatural hope and faith came from Jesus. God did sustain her on her sickbed and she is now restored to perfect health (Psalm 41:3). She did not live on bread alone but on every word from the Father (Matthew 4:4). She knew God held her breath (Job 33:4).
Katelyn is survived by her parents Richard and Debra Corkery, Her brothers Brandon and Brenan Corkery, Her grandparents Gary and Sharon Juhl, Judy Gries Hein, Shelli Corkery. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Lou Corkery, her uncle Chad Dempster, and great-grandma Rosie.
Katelyn earned a B.S. degree in business from Western Governors University. She worked at First Bank in Waverly, Iowa as a Compliance Officer. Her greatest treasures on this earth were her brothers Brandon and Brenan. She loved her dog Shiloh. She loved talking with her friends over coffee. There are not enough words in the world to describe our precious daughter and how much she will be missed, but she is not suffering any more. She is perfectly healthy and whole in Paradise with her perfect love Jesus.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. on Saturday April 24 at IHOPE House of Prayer at 722 South Hackett Road Waterloo, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Katy’s memorial fund c/o Rich Corkery, IHOPE 722 S. Hackett Rd, Waterloo, IA 50702.
