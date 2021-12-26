 Skip to main content
Katarina Grace Mathes

October 29, 2021-December 21, 2021

Katarina Grace Mathes, 7 1/2 weeks old, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from natural causes.

She was born on October 29, 2021 in Iowa City, the daughter of Luke Mathes and Ajla Kapic.

Although her time was short, she made an impact on many lives. She was incredibly loved by her family and those who knew her.

Survived by her parents, Luke Mathes and Ajla Kapic of Waterloo; two brothers, Almin and Aldin Kapic; maternal grandparents, Mirza and Hazim Kapic of Waterloo; paternal grandmother, Sheryl Pickett of Rockford City; great-grandfather, Stanley Lauterbach; three uncles, Harlan Mathes, David Butler, and Zeb Mathes; aunt, Joy (Thomas Driscoll) Mathes; and many cousins, all of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by paternal great-grandmother, Winona Lauterbach and great-grandfather, Arlan Andersen.

Private family services will be held. Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com

