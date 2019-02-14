WATERLOO — Kasey A. Hines, 22, of Center Point, died Monday, Feb. 11, at University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, Iowa City.
She was born Sept. 4, 1996, in Cedar Rapids.
Kasey was a 2015 graduate of Center Point-Urbana Community Schools.
Survived by: her father, Todd Hines, and special friend Jane Oglesby, of Center Point; her mother, Michelle Hines of Arizona; siblings, Mitchell (Megan) Hines and their children, Kaelyn, Harper, Beckett, Liam and Micah, all of Georgia; Justin Hines of Arizona; Kirstyn Hines (Spencer Osborn) of Kansas City; grandparents, James and Patricia Hines of Waterloo and Rod and Monica Zabel of Arizona; an aunt, Dawn Hines and her daughter Hailey Hines of Hudson; an uncle, Aaron Zabel of Arizona; and an aunt, Alicia Zabel and her daughter, Ashlyn Wilson.
Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at Center Point United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the church. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Give Kids the World Village, 210 S. Bass Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746.
Condolences may be shared at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.
Kasey loved Winnie the Pooh and traveling. She had an infectious laugh and beautiful smile. Kasey touched many lives and her memories will be cherished forever. She had an amazing support system throughout her life, including her family, school, community, doctors and nurses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.