December 20, 1942-April 21, 2022

WATERLOO-Karon Lee Gram, 79, of Waterloo, IA passed away on the evening of Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Pinnacle Nursing Home in Cedar Falls, IA.

Funeral services for Karon will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa. Public visitation will be held from 5:00—7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Home West Ridgeway location, where Karon's family will be present to greet friends. Memorial contributions may be directed in Karon's name to her family which will be later designated elsewhere.

Karon Lee Randall was born on December 20, 1942 in Independence, IA, the daughter of L.J. and Avonell (Stohr) Randall. She was raised and educated in the Waterloo school district and graduated from East High School. Following graduation, Karen went on to the University of Northern Iowa for a few semesters. On November 22nd and November 24th, Karon was united in marriage to Clarence “Larry” Gram in Frankfurt, Germany. The reason for the two different dates was due to each other’s customs. One was in English and the other in German.

Karon was a hardworking woman and dedicated her days not only raising her family but also enjoyed her time as a hairstylist. Her granddaughter, Ashley has some fond memories of grandma helping do her hair. Karon was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church for many years along with her husband, Larry who served as a Deacon at the church prior to his passing in March of 2012.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Clarence “Gene” (Alicia) Gram III and Shelly (Craig Potwin) Smallridge; grandchildren: Ashley Smallridge and Hollie (Alex) Radig; along with great-grandchildren: Liam and Owen.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Gram; parents: L.J. and Avonell Randall; one sister: Diana Hickman and one granddaughter: Rachel.