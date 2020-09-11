 Skip to main content
(1950-2020)

WATERLOO—Karon Hines (nee Kalkbrenner, Day), age 69, of Waterloo, IA passed away on September 8, 2020. She is survived by her children Shannon Day (Nobuko) of Nagoya Japan, and Monica Day of Fair Lawn, NJ. There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Parrott and Wood Funeral Home 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, on Friday September 11, 2020. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

