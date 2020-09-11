Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WATERLOO—Karon Hines (nee Kalkbrenner, Day), age 69, of Waterloo, IA passed away on September 8, 2020. She is survived by her children Shannon Day (Nobuko) of Nagoya Japan, and Monica Day of Fair Lawn, NJ. There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Parrott and Wood Funeral Home 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, on Friday September 11, 2020. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.