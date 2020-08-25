Karlene R. Conaway Piper

Her family is so very proud of her and her contributions to women in non-traditional roles in a time when women blazing trails was not looked on favorably by many. Her story may be found in the Iowa Women’s Archives. She is so very loved and admired by her children and her grandchildren whom she helped raise each and every one in some capacity. She took her role as a single mom by the horns and worked several jobs to provide for her children. She never hesitated to help out when a grand-child needed something – she put her family before herself always.