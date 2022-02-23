Karleda Faye Hayungs

December 20, 1939-February 13, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Karleda Faye Hayungs ne Chaney 82 years old of Clear Lake, Iowa returned home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 13th, 2022. She passed of natural causes at MercyOne hospice in Mason City, Iowa. She was surrounded by her loved ones as her soul entered heavens gates.

Karleda Faye was born on December 20th, 1939 in Waterloo, Iowa the daughter of Harold Franklin Chaney and Mae Louise Chaney ne Hansen. She was united in marriage to Robert Lee Hayungs on May 28th, 1960 in Waterloo, Iowa. They were married 60 years and were blessed with three children Tony, Scott, and Kelli.

Karleda was a gracious and adored wife, mother, grandmother, friend and host. She was the life of the party and enjoyed each moment to the fullest. She wasn’t afraid to tell you how to run your life, with a fierce and protective spirit of a mama. Karleda was a home maker, while Bob worked at John Deere’s supporting the family, until the early 1990’s in Waterloo, IA. In 1975, she accepted a position at K-mart as a manager of shipping for 17 years and retired in 1992. They were members of Linden United Methodist Church and youth group leaders for 12 years from 1968-1980. They took many camp and missions trip, ministering to many youth in the Waterloo area.

In 1993, Bob and Karleda retired & relocated to Clear Lake to be near their children who had relocated to the area. For the last 30 years, Karleda has been an active member of Clear Lake Christian Church. On Friday’s, she met with her ‘sewing group ladies’ in the church basement. They sewed thousands of dresses for orphans in Haiti, which she drove to Florida every winter for delivery. She spent from 1990-2017 traveling the United States and wintering in Florida. Vacations always revolved around one of Bob’s four brothers joining, or later, visiting a grandchild.

During her final days in hospice, the Oakwood staff became a second family to her and took loving care of her. The family thanks them for their service and care to Karleda. Karleda’s greatest legacy is the faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and savior that she leaves with her children and grandchildren. Karleda is survived by three children, four beloved grandchildren, one great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews. Tony (Carolyn) Hayungs of Nevada Iowa, Kelli (Scott) Arnburg, of Clear Lake, Iowa, and Scott Hayungs of Clear Lake, Iowa. She has five beloved grandchildren Nicole Hayungs of Seattle, WA, Mariah (Zach) Ward of Clear Lake, IA, Grant (Kristen) Mickelson of Roger, AR, and Tyler (Caitlin) Arnburg of Clear Lake, IA, and great-grandson Bracyn James Ward of Clear Lake, Iowa.

Karleda was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Hayungs in 2020, parents Harold and Mae Chaney, her sister Valetta Christensen, two nieces Rhonda Christensen and Robin Clayton, and life partner of Scott Hayungs, Kim Bates.

Funeral services will be February 26th, 2022 at 11:00 am at Clear Lake Christian Church with a lunch to follow directly after the service. Visitation will be before the funeral service, starting at 9:30am. Memorials may be directed to Karleda Hayungs memorial fund to Clear Lake Christian Church.

The funeral arrangments are being handled by Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA www.andrewsfuenralhomeandfloral.com and that the funeral service will be livesreamed on Andrews Funeral Home Facebook Page.