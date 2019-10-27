(1945-2019)
WATERLOO —- Karla M. Flood, 74, of Waterloo, died Friday, Oct. 25, at Hillcrest Home, Sumner.
She was born Sept. 4, 1945, in Waterloo, daughter of Edgar and Ina (McGimpsey) Flood. She attended Waterloo West High School and later obtained her GED certificate. In March 1974, she married John Leroy Bentley Sr. in Waterloo. The couple later divorced.
Karla was a home maker, worked as CNA at Covenant Medical Center from 1986 until 1992 and later did home health care.
Survivors: three sons, Jim (Nancy) Bentley of Luxemburg, Iowa, Jason Bentley of Elk Run Heights, and Karl Reinholdt of Louisville, Ky.; a stepdaughter, Jodi Thein of Waterloo; a stepson, John Leroy Bentley Jr. of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and brother, Bob (Maurine) Flood of Muskogee, Okla.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and two brothers, Wayne and Donald Flood.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly; burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
She enjoyed going to craft fairs and Dollar tree with her friends, baking, reading romance novels, playing cards (500), dice games and listen and collecting Elvis Presley memorabilia.
To plant a tree in memory of Karla Flood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.