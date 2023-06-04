December 6, 1942-May 23, 2023

Karla Kay (Schmidt) Burrell, 80, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2023 at Oak Park Estates Assisted Living.

Karla was born at home in Reinbeck, Iowa on December 6, 1942, the daughter of Vertus Emil and Mildred Ellen (Lovstad) Schmidt. She graduated from Reinbeck High School with the class of 1961. On April 6, 1963, she was united in marriage to Robert Cedric Burrell, Jr at Grace Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Karla worked at selling cars, sorting corn in Traer at the old Funks plant east of town and Affina. She was a hard worker and was always willing to help you out when needed.

She is survived by her children Steve (Shari) Burrell of Paton; Dave Burrell of Dysart; Kim Burrell of Traer; two grandchildren, Joshua Burrell and Jordan Burrell; niece/nephew Dan Meyer and Laura (Meyer) Bollin.

She was preceded in death by her parents Vertus in 1986, Mildred in 1991; her husband Robert in 2020; her sisters Beverly Schmidt in 2016 and Kathy (Schmidt) Meyer in 2018.

In marriage they started their life in Hudson, IA moving to a farm north of Traer, IA in 1976 to raise their three children. In retirement, Karla and her husband Robert enjoyed traveling in their RV. Every year they traveled to Florida or Tulsa, OK for the Chili Bowl in the winter and Vegas in the Spring with their friends Lori and Jerry.

A special thank you to the caregivers at Oak Park Estates for the care and support given to our mother the past few years.

There will be a celebration of life for both Karla and Robert Burrell at Overton Funeral Home in Traer, Iowa on July 7th from 10-12. In lieu of flowers/plants, please send cards to 414 1st Street #3, Traer, IA 50675.