March 30, 1939-August 29, 2022

JESUP-Karla Kay Alston, 83, of Jesup, IA, died Monday, August 29, 2022, at her home of natural causes.

She was born March 30, 1939, at Tama, IA, the daughter of Leon Charles Kesl and Edna Caroline (Backen) Kesl. On November 7, 1954, she was united in marriage to Roger Lee Alston in Tama.

Karla attended school in Tama and then Hawkeye Community College and earned her GED and her nursing license. She worked as an LPN for more than 40 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Jesup and St. Mark’s Methodist Church in Evansdale, IA.

Mrs. Alston is survived by two daughters, Barbara (John) Bovy of Buckingham, IA, Mary (“Chopper”) Carritti of Waterford, MI; four sons, Kenneth Alston of Evansdale, Roger (Carrie) Alston, Jr. of Waterloo, IA, Michael (Susan) Alston of Spring, TX, and Charles Alston of Jesup; 18 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one sister, Donna (Mike) Stone of Marshalltown, IA; three brothers, Gary (Jennifer Blohm) Kesl of Traer, IA, James (Sherry) Kesl of Tama, and Robert Kesl of Elberon, IA; her caretaker, Courtney Roose, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one grandson, Nicholas Alston; one great granddaughter, Hayli Kresser; and one sister, Sandra Raum.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church, Jesup, IA, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Wednesday August 31st at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA and for an hour before services Thursday at the church.

Memorials will be directed to the family.

