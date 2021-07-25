Karla K. Robinson
October 25, 1944-July 23, 2021
WATERLOO-Karla K. Robinson, 76, of Waterloo, died Friday, July 23, 2021 at home after a lengthy illness. She was born Oct. 25, 1944, in Waterloo, daughter of Ray and Helen Lemcke Gramenz. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1962. She earned her certification as a respiratory therapy technician in 1967 from Allen Hospital and worked for various local hospitals for many years; retiring in 1993. She married Rex L. Hansen Sr. in 1962; he died in 1976. She then married Harland C. Robinson May 24, 1980 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo. She was a member of Midway Terrace Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Survived by her husband, Harland of Waterloo; three sons, Stacy Leuch of Menard‚ TX, David L. Hansen of Anacoco‚ LA, and Dale L. (Tamela) Hansen of Prattville‚ AL; and four grandchildren, Daelan, Landen, Julia, and Alyssa. Preceded by her parents; infant son, Rex L. Hansen, Jr., and two brothers, Richard and Lyle Gramenz. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Midway Terrace Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses Church, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, or Cedar Valley Hospice. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
