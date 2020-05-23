(1925 – 2020)
Karl was born in Chicago to Kristian and Marie Koch. Karl spent his formative years in Denmark. For his own protection, Karl was granted Danish citizenship during the time Denmark was under Nazi occupation. Karl was fluent in the Danish and Swedish languages as well as his native tongue.
Karl was a builder. Together with his wife of 67 years, Ethelann, they built a family with four kids, Kirk Koch, Jeff (Brenda) Koch, Mark (Merri) Koch, and Mary Dybvik. Six grandchildren: Tara (Aaron) Mennenga, Karl Scott and Peyton Koch, Courtney (Chris) Massina, Noah (Emily) Koch and Chase Koch. Four great grandchildren: Grayson Mennenga, Oliver, Theo, and Emelia Massina. We are all are very proud of this family he and Ethelann built.
Karl is preceded in death by his parents, his son Kirk, daughter Mary Dybvik, and a brother.
Karl was a student of European History, WWII, and the bible. Karl has served as PTA president, probation aide working with youth, and has always been active in his church. Karl loved to play card games including Up and Down the River, Hand and Foot, and Dirty Marbles. Karl loved animals, raising all kinds of birds and keeping horses and ponies. Karl had a great sense of humor, great smile and laugh, and could tell a great story. Karl was also an avid reader and letter writer.
Karl was very thankful for his Koch Construction family, the many, many, great customers, the different tradesman, and of course the employees. He took great pride in sharing his craft with the staff at Koch Construction whether he was teaching or learning from them.
Most of all (after his family) Karl loved to work. He loved to build and see what he had accomplished at the end of the day. Karl went hard right up to the end, building planter boxes and furniture from salvaged wood pallets until the final months of his life. He left it all on the playing field of life. He ran the race with perseverance and fought the good fight. He will be sorely missed.
Private family services were held Wednesday at Richardson Funeral Service with inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls.
Memorials may be directed to Hartman Reserve, St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, or Hospice Compassus.
Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
