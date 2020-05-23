× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1925 – 2020)

Karl was born in Chicago to Kristian and Marie Koch. Karl spent his formative years in Denmark. For his own protection, Karl was granted Danish citizenship during the time Denmark was under Nazi occupation. Karl was fluent in the Danish and Swedish languages as well as his native tongue.

Karl was a builder. Together with his wife of 67 years, Ethelann, they built a family with four kids, Kirk Koch, Jeff (Brenda) Koch, Mark (Merri) Koch, and Mary Dybvik. Six grandchildren: Tara (Aaron) Mennenga, Karl Scott and Peyton Koch, Courtney (Chris) Massina, Noah (Emily) Koch and Chase Koch. Four great grandchildren: Grayson Mennenga, Oliver, Theo, and Emelia Massina. We are all are very proud of this family he and Ethelann built.

Karl is preceded in death by his parents, his son Kirk, daughter Mary Dybvik, and a brother.

Karl was a student of European History, WWII, and the bible. Karl has served as PTA president, probation aide working with youth, and has always been active in his church. Karl loved to play card games including Up and Down the River, Hand and Foot, and Dirty Marbles. Karl loved animals, raising all kinds of birds and keeping horses and ponies. Karl had a great sense of humor, great smile and laugh, and could tell a great story. Karl was also an avid reader and letter writer.