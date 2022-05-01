January 5, 1938-April 29, 2022

Karl Eugene Schwaab, 84, of Cedar Falls, passed away at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, on Friday, April 29, 2022. He was born in Plymouth, Wisconsin, on January 5, 1938, son of Lawrence and Ruth (Rieck) Schwaab. Karl graduated from Plymouth High School, then earned his B.S. from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, followed by an M.S. and Ph.D. from Southern Illinois University of Carbondale, Illinois. On June 16, 1962, he was married to Nancy Christine Pfister in Sheboygan, WI. The couple settled in Cedar Falls, where Karl taught Student Teaching at UNI and Math at the Dike-New Hartford High School for a total of 21 years, retiring in 2002.

Karl was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Andy Bohage. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy; sons, Greg (Tracy) Schwaab of Cedar Falls and Douglas (Chicory Poppinoff) Schwaab of Madison, Wisconsin; daughter, Wanda Schwaab of Council Bluffs, Iowa; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy Kober of Wauwatosa, WI; sister-in-law, Judy (Phil) Schaefer of Grapevine, TX; brothers-in-law, Gary (Penny) Pfister of Fish Creek, WI and Mark (Margie) Pfister of Ann Arbor, MI.

Karl’s memorial service will be held at 11:00 am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with an hour of visitation prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Karl was a patient, responsible, fair, humble and compassionate man who lived in the present. He enjoyed golfing, cooking, music, dancing, camping and ushering at the Gallagher Bluedorn. He was a lifelong Greenbay Packers fan. Karl and Nancy traveled extensively, visiting all 50 U.S. states and all 7 continents together. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.