July 5, 1928-October 27, 2020

Karl Eisele, age 92, of Sumner, IA died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his home.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg, IA.

Friends may greet the family from 9 -11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the church.

Karl was born on July 5, 1928, to Christian and Bertha (Nudling) Eisele on a farm in rural Fredericksburg.

Like most farm kids in that era, Karl helped his parents milk cows, tend chickens and pigs and work in the fields. He also attended country schools through the eighth grade. As a kid, Karl was an active member of 4-H, and he was proud that his hereford steers were the grand champion at the Nashua fair three straight years.

A couple of friends introduced Karl to Marjorie Gitch at a café in Fredericksburg, and it was a perfect match. The two began dating, fell in love and exchanged wedding vows on Dec. 5, 1948, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fredericksburg.