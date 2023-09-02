CEDAR FALLS—Karl E. Haugen, 81, of Cedar Falls, died at home Monday, August 28, 2023. Survived by: special friend, Charlotte Thomas of Cedar Falls; sister, Nancy Jackson of LaPorte City; in-laws, Mary Jo Haugen and Joyce Haugen; and 19 nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Tuesday, 9/6, 5-7pm, prayer service 6:30pm, Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Funeral: Wednesday, 9/7, 10am, St. John Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, with visitation an hour prior.
Graveside: 2pm, Saude Lutheran Cemetery with military honors.
Visit www.dahlfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and additional service information.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.