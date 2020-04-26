× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1977-2020)

EVANSDALE -- Karina K. Pritchett, 42, of Evansdale, died Saturday, April 25, at home of cancer.

She was born Nov. 25, 1977, in Iowa City, daughter of Vicki Fournier and Roger Jones. She married Chad Pritchett on May 19, 1998, in Waterloo.

Karina worked in production at D. LaPorte (DLP) in Cedar Falls.

Survivors: her father, Roger (Vickie) Jones of Independence; her husband; three daughters, Briyaunna (Josh) Henkle of Evansdale, Samyntha (Hunter) Fulks of Waterloo, and Ashley Pritchett of Evansdale; a stepdaughter, Chyanne Freilinger of Cedar Falls; a grandchild on the way; a special cousin, Ryan Fournier of Thompson; and her mother- and father-in-law, Kathy (Don) Pritchett of Evansdale.

Preceded in death by: her mother, Vicki Schultz; her maternal grandmother, Betty Fournier; and an aunt, Cheryl Fournier.

Services: Private family services will be held with entombment in Garden of Memories Cemetery Mausoleum. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: to the family. Cards received at the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.