Karin I. Ormord Murray

June 7, 1951–April 11, 2022

Karin Ormord Murray passed away on April 11, 2022 at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in San Diego. Karin was born on June 7, 1951 in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, daughter of Hilda F. (Reagan) and Jimmy N. Ormord. She is survived by son, Adam Murray of San Diego, brothers Jerry (Nit) of Henderson, Nevada, Roger (Kathy) of Waterloo, Iowa and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves a large family of friends in San Diego.

Karin grew up in Waterloo, attending Edison Elementary and Junior High and West High School, graduating from Wapsie Valley H.S. in 1969. She married Wilbur Murray in 1976 and they adopted Adam as an infant in 1986. They were separated and divorced in 1990’s.

Karin loved animals, especially dogs. She worked as a Veterinary Technician for over 20 years in San Diego. She also worked with animal rescues and had at least two dogs. She worked part-time as a clown named Rolly Poly for Clown Arounds as a face painter and part-time as a church secretary for Trinity Lutheran Church in San Diego, In the mid 1990’s she changed professions and began working for San Diego City Schools as a Teaching Assistant and Librarian. She retired in 2014.

In retirement she started a business called Karin’s Critters. She designed and made animals and other things by request.

While Karin dealt with health issues, her son Adam was her sole caretaker.

A Celebration of Life was held in San Diego and internment at Fairview Cemetery in Waterloo at a later date. A fund has been set up to help with burial costs in her name at the Veridian Credit Union.

KARIN ORMORD MURRAY Memorial Fund

Veridian Credit Union, P.O. Box 6000, Waterloo, IA 50704