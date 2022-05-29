Karin Eva Hansdotter Lubker Holmgren

December 20, 1943

Karin Eva Hansdotter Lubker Holmgren was born in Stockholm, Sweden on December 20, 1943 to Hans and Berit Holmgren. Her childhood was spent in Sweden, with some time in Argentina after WWII. The US was her home for 38 years.

As a teenager, horses were more important than courses. She was an accomplished equestrian, training race horses and competing in show jumping and dressage. Karin became a recognized scholar of experimental phonetics in Sweden. She met her husband Jim at the phonetics lab at KTH, the Royal Institute of Technology. Amazed by her beauty and wit, it took him two weeks to get worked into her schedule but that first date in January of 1973 started 50 years of love and companionship. They were married in 1980 in Stockholm.

Karin loved cooking and good food. She loved music, skiing, laughing, and gatherings with friends. Karin was a brilliant academic with a quick sense of humor and keen mind. Karin was brave in the face of dangers, great or small. She was never lost, but had many adventures. She loved her family fiercely, doted on her grandchildren, and reveled in the successes of those she adored. Karin had no time for intolerance or bigotry, and she was unfailingly kind.

Karin is preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband James Lubker; daughter Disa Cornish (Eric Cornish); stepchildren Meghan Lubker (Bill Tolbert) and Adam Lubker; sister Anna Holmgren; aunt Martina Jongens; cousins Theo Sahlsberg, Karin Sorvik, Monica Echeverry, Dagmar Sorvik, and Nils Sorvik; seven beloved grandchildren and two nieces. She will be missed by many

Plans for services in the US and Sweden are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at UNI or Doctors Without Borders.