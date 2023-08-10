Karen Suzzanne Ziemer Hamlett

November 25, 1951 - August 2, 2023

WATERLOO - Karen Suzanne Ziemer Hamlett passed away on Aug. 2, surrounded by family, after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Randy Hamlett, and children: Jason (Shannon) Hamlett; Jeremy (Kristine) Hamlett; Jordan (Mike) Zieff. She also had six grandchildren whom she adored: Cooper, Marley, Reece, Brooks, Ryenne and Vaughn.

Karen was born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa by parents Gerald and Shirley Ziemer. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1970. She attended college at Ellsworth Community College. Karen moved with her husband and children to Colorado in 1984, but always prided herself on her Iowa roots. Karen loved reading, knitting, crafting, baking, playing cards, traveling alongside Randy to his swap meets, and watching her grandchildren's numerous activities. She worked for many years in the finance industry and retired from Hewlett Packard in Colorado Springs in 2015.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Dennis.

She is survived by brothers Martin , Craig (Deb) of Waterloo and Kirk Ziemer of Evansdale. In lieu of flowers, Karen's wishes were to have donations sent to Cedar Valley Catholic Schools. Deceased's funeral arrangements. A memorial and celebration of life will be held in Colorado with a funeral and burial in Iowa. Dates and details for both will follow.