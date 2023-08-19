EVANSDALE — Karen Sue Kloster passed away on August 7 at Ravenwood Care Facility. She was born July 3, 1939 to Austin and Fern Sheeley. She graduated from East High School in 1957.

Karen worked at Bishops Cafeteria retiring when they closed. She married John Kloster on October 21, 1972. She is preceded in death by her husband, grandson Chris McCully, her parents and two sisters. She is survived by her daughter Erin McCully, grandson Preston, brother Michael Sheeley and sister Sue Fuhrmann.