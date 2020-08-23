Karen Snook, 81, of Evansdale, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at NewAldaya Lifescapes from complications of COPD. She was born September 12, 1938 in Waterloo, the daughter of Rob “Roy” and Maxine (Kern) Krutsinger. She was a 1956 graduate of Waterloo East High School. She married Gary Snook on October 18, 1960 at Christ Episcopal Church in Waterloo. Karen was primarily a homemaker but had worked at Evansdale Grocery and Starr Lanes. She was a member of the Evansdale Garden Club. She enjoyed crocheting as well as sewing and needlework. She and Gary loved to go camping. Survived by her husband, Gary Snook of Evansdale; son, Bryan (Cathy) Snook of Elk Run Heights; 7 grandchildren, Brandon (Melissa) of Dunkerton, Michael, John both of Ankeny, Matthew of Cresco, Daniel, Andrew, and Claire all of Elk Run Heights; three great-grandchildren, Madilyn, Elizabeth and Ava; sister, Patricia Berends of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and brother in infancy, Billy.