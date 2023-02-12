May 17, 1943-February 5, 2023

NEWTON-Karen Sallis of Newton, Iowa passed away on February 5, 2023 at the age of 79 after a brief illness. Karen was born on May 17, 1943 to Chester and Earldean Ellison in Anamosa, Iowa.

Karen graduated from Anamosa High School in 1961. She later attended the University of Northern Iowa where she received her Bachelor’s degree and later two Masters Degrees.

Karen spent most of her career in the field of social work to help those in need. She worked in a variety of capacities, with substance abuse treatment being of particular interest. She worked as a substance abuse counselor, substance abuse treatment supervisor, youth shelter director and most recently as co-owner of Integrated Treatment Services (ITS) with her husband, Terry. Karen still carried a small caseload until the end.

Karen is survived by her husband, Terry; sister, Sandra Bayne (Dennis); and children, Robert Norris (Stacie), William Norris (Nina), Terris Sallis, Amber Sallis, Anthony Tate, and Christopher Jefferson. Karen had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorials can be sent to the church.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, February 14 at Faith Temple Baptist Church, located at 234 South Hackett Road in Waterloo. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 15 at Faith Temple Baptist Church, with burial in the Garden of the Last Supper section of Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Sanders Funeral Services is assisting the family.