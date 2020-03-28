Karen S. LaPole

Karen Sue LaPole, 75 of Waterloo died March 25, 2020, at Cedar Falls Health Care Center. She was born February 17, 1945, to Robert and Erma (Wood) LaPole. Karen worked in the domestic department at Black’s and later for Quality Mat Refinishing as a bookkeeper. She was a lifelong Cubs fan and enjoyed watching the Syfy Channel. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Jimmy and Robert “Butch” LaPole, sisters Barbara LaPole, Inetta Knapp and Marilyn Jones. Karen is survived by her son, Shayne Laughlin (Robin Cocking), grandson Casey, and her beloved poodles Oscar, Lilly and Sarah. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date.