September 30, 1951-February 18, 2023

Karen Pearl West, 71, of Denver, Iowa and formerly of Fairmont, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at her home after a brief battle with cancer.

Karen was born on September 30, 1951, in Geneva, Nebraska, the daughter of Ruben and Pearl (Smith) Ackerman. She graduated from Fairmont High School in 1969 and then attended the Lincoln School of Business. Karen was united in marriage to Dwight Allen West on June 17, 1971, in Fairmont. Karen and Dwight made their home in Fairmont and together they raised Kendra and Ryan. Karen worked for the Fillmore County abstractor for a long time before becoming the owner of the Cottonwood Title Company. Karen retired in 2018 after Dwight passed away and then moved to Denver.

Karen was known for her talent as a crafter and quilter; she most recently had been making purses for a local shop in the Cedar Valley. Upon moving to Denver, she became friends with a group of ladies and enjoyed her many trips with them. She loved her longtime companion, her dog Loki.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Kendra (Dave) Larson and her son, Ryan West, both of Denver; her four grandchildren, Emma (fiancé, Quentin Ackerman) of Sac City; Alexander of Cedar Falls; Isaac and Ethan, both of Denver; and a sister, Barbara (Bob) Votipka of Exeter, Nebraska. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dwight and a sister, Sandra Boquist.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Denver with Pastor Craig Henderson officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. A burial of her cremains will be held at a later date in Fairmont, Nebraska. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com and memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379