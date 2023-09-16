Karen Marie Trumbauer Finley

INDEPENDENCE - Karen Marie Trumbauer Finley, 81, of Independence, IA, died Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at home, of end stage renal disease.

She was born November 21, 1941, at the family home in Jesup, IA, the daughter of Vernon LeRoy and Elsa Marie (Christy) Trumbauer. On July 12, 1959, she married the love of her life, Donald Roger Finley at Grace Lutheran Church in Jesup.

Karen attended and graduated from Jesup High School in 1960. After raising her four children with Don on the family farm, her first outside job was as the grain bookkeeper at Paris and Sons in Masonville, IA. She next issued drivers' licenses with a traveling crew for a territory of five counties. Her final career move was as a team member of Iowa Work Force, in Cedar Rapids, IA, from which she retired January 1, 2000. Karen was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Jesup. She loved her husband, Don, her family and the farm.

Karen is survived by three daughters, Janet (Scott) Miller of Long Beach, NY, Donna Finley of Cedar Falls, IA and Linda (Bud) Sondag of Jesup; one son, Russell, on the family farm in Brandon, IA; 12 grandchildren, Robert, Kelly, Abby, Kayla, Gregory, Amanda, Dustin, Samantha, Danielle, Cole, Caryn and Ky; 13 great grandchildren, Elexis, Hunter, Madison, Maison, Leyton, Emmalyn, Nathan, Lynndzie, Corbin, Maribelle, Georgia, Briley and Caley; and one great-great granddaughter, Emma.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister Mary Trumbauer; and her brother, Dave Trumbauer.

Public visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 15, 2023, at White Funeral Home, Independence, IA. A private family graveside service will take place Saturday, September 16 at the Brandon Cemetery, Brandon, IA.

In lieu of flowers, Karen's wish was to have donations made to the Brandon Cemetery.

