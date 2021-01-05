August 23, 1946-January 1, 2021

Karen Mae Hughes Eastman, 74, of Cedar Falls passed away at Pillars of Cedar Valley on Friday, January 1, 2021. She was born August 23, 1946, in Emmetsburg, daughter of Donald and Cleone (Worster) Hughes. Karen graduated from Cedar Falls High School with the Class of 1964. On August 7, 1964, she was married to Richard J. Eastman in Cedar Falls. Karen worked as a CNA at Western Home Communities and Windsor Nursing Home of Cedar Falls from which she retired.

Karen is survived by her sons, Dustin (Krystal) Eastman of Cedar Rapids and Derek Eastman of Waterloo; daughters, Deborah Eastman of Cedar Falls and Kimberly Eastman of Bellevue; 7 grandchildren: Ayden, Kaden, Andrew, Asher, Ava, Troy and Avery; 2 brothers: Wayne (Barb) Hughes, Mark (Sharon) Hughes; and 5 sisters: Sandra (Randy) Sorkin, Donna (James) Dettbarn, Connie (Dennis) Rasmussen, Linda Hughes and Tamara Hughes-Buettgenbach. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; and her sister, Marcia Dorais.

Due to COVID-19, Karen’s funeral service will be private with burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com. A video will be posted to this website after services.

Karen was a prolific writer whose editorials were published frequently in the WCF Courier. She aspired to write a book of funny stories from her lifetime. She would give anything to help anyone and, above all, loved her family and friends.