Karen M. Persson

(1942-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Karen Marie Persson, 76, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, April 22, at Mercy- One Cedar Falls Medical Center.
She was born June 11, 1942, in Waterloo, daughter of Elmo Dale and Ruby Marie (Powell) Powell. She married John “Jack” Persson on June 10, 1961, in Waterloo.
She graduated from Waterloo West High School. Karen was a homemaker.
Survivors include: her husband; two sons, John (Sachie) Persson of Okinawa, Japan, and Brian (Liza) Persson of Elk Run Heights; her grandchildren, Lexie (Ashon) Denton, Drew (Jacquie) Persson, Brandon (Claire) Persson, Zachariah (Akiko) Persson and Jeremiah Persson; a brother, David Powell of La Porte City; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents: and a sister-in-law, Sharon Powell.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Trinity Bible Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
