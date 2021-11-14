 Skip to main content
Karen Louise Williams

Karen Louise Williams

November 21, 1942-November 11, 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS-Karen Louise Williams, 78 of Cedar Rapids died on Thursday, November 11, 2021 following a sudden illness. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Teahen Funeral Home, Cedar Rapids by Penny Ackerman. Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Karen’s full obituary may be read at www.teahenfuneralhome.com

