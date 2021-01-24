Karen Lee Cowan Timmerman

October 9, 1942-January 13, 2021

Karen Lee Cowan Timmerman passed peacefully Wednesday January 13, 2021 in Fullerton, CA at the age of 78. She was born on October 9, 1942 in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to Lenore Amy Hallandal and William Allen Cowan. She graduated from West High School in Waterloo, IA in 1960. Karen married Lester Joe Timmerman in 1965 who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Gregory Edward Timmerman of Fullerton, CA, her sister Carol Cowan Graci of Houston TX, and brother William Gordon Cowan of Fort Pierce FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren Elizabeth and Katherine Timmerman of Fullerton, CA.

Karen attended Lindenwood College in St. Charles, MO receiving her Iowa nursing degree in 1964. Karen began her healthcare career as a nurse at Schoitz Hospital in Waterloo, IA. In 1984 she moved to Denver, CO to pursue a new position as a surgical supervisor at Highlands Hospital. In 1991 she moved to Palm Desert, CA for a new opportunity as Director of surgical services at J.F.K Hospital in Indio, CA finishing her career at El Centro Hospital in the same role. As of March 2020, Karen worked part-time as a surgical case auditor at Desert Hospital in Palm Springs, CA. She was a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood, Junior League in Waterloo, IA and Palm Desert, CA.