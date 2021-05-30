October 10, 1944-May 26, 2021

WAVERLY-Karen Lee Bergmann, age 76, of Waverly, Iowa, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Karen was born on October 10, 1944, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Albert and Alida (Bruns) Brettmann. Karen was baptized on November 5, 1944 and confirmed on March 22, 1959, both at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1962, and went on to attend and graduate from Gates Business School. On August 28, 1966, Karen was united in marriage to Duane “Zeke” Bergmann at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly. While raising her family, Karen sold Home Interiors until the mid-1980’s and then went to work for Waverly Light and Power, retiring on December 31, 2004.

As an active member of the church, Karen belonged to the Dorcus society, Five C’s Club, and Garden Club. She also volunteered for the Waverly School Board having served as President. Karen liked flower gardening, traveling, and reading. Her greatest enjoyment was time spent with her children and more especially her grandchildren, who will deeply miss her pancakes and cookies.