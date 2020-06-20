× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1942—2020)

WATERLOO — Karen L. (Hill) Borton, 77, of Waterloo, died March 19 at Friendship Village Pavilion from complications of Alzheimer’s.

She was born Aug. 6, 1942, in Vinton, daughter of James Edwin and Vera Smith Hill. She was a 1960 graduate of La Porte City High School and attended Iowa State Teachers College receiving her degree in education.

She married Ron Borton on June 13, 1964, in Mount Auburn; they were later divorced. Karen was a teacher for La Porte City Preschool, and for more than 20 years worked for Covenant Medical Center in transcription and medical records, retiring in 2004. She was Waterloo Public Library Volunteer of the Year in 2001.

Survivors: three children, Nancy (Richard) Bathen of La Porte City, Boyd (Julie) Borton of La Porte City, and Isaac Borton of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Melissa Bathen and Zachary Bathen of La Porte City, Hannah, Elizabeth and Jonathan Borton of La Porte City; a brother, James (Lori) Hill of Mount Auburn; two sisters, Mary Ellen (Walter) Petersen of Waterloo and Jeanne (Myron) Dirks of Waverly; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents.