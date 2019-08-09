(1956 — 2019)
WATERLOO — Karen L. Costello, 62, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home from cancer.
She was born Oct. 22, 1956, in Waterloo, daughter of Arthur and Ona Hinkel Buck. She married Robert “Cos” Costello in Waterloo in 1985.
She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1975. Karen was a 911 emergency dispatcher for Black Hawk County Consolidated Public Safety retiring after 33 years in February 2019. She was a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters and the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch. She was a committee member for Harleys & Hot Rods and assisted in fundraising for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for 25 years. Karen volunteered with the search effort for Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrisey, including answering the tip line during vacation time.
Survived by: her husband of Waterloo; a son, Michael of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Damon, Austin, Dakota, Kierra and Arianna; four brothers, Jerry (Monica) Buck of Germany, Jack (Vicki) Buck of Evansdale, John (Tammy) Buck of Waterloo and Jeff (Brenda) Buck of Elk Run Heights; two sisters, Mary (Dan) Delagardelle of La Porte City and Linda (Paul) Clement of Colorado; an aunt, Betty (Buzz) Pries of Waterloo; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and her special girl friends.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and two brothers, Joe and Jim Buck.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Raymond. The family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to Make-A-Wish Iowa, 3009 100th St., Urbandale 50322-3220 or Angels Park Memorial for Elizabeth and Lyric, 911 Central Ave., Evansdale 50707.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
She enjoyed going to the Mennonite community every spring to buy flowers for her yard. Karen also loved her “girls’ day” once a month for Bloody Mary’s including all their trips together to Kansas City and Omaha. When she wasn’t working, Karen loved spending time with her grandchildren.
