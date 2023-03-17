July 3, 1940-March 14, 2023

WATERLOO-Karen L. Chilcote, 82, of Waterloo, died on Tuesday, March 14, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Karen was born July 3, 1940 in Waterloo, the daughter of Ralph and Emma “Dixie” Petersen Emerson. She married David Chilcote on July 31, 1962 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waterloo. She graduated from Sacred Heart School.

She and her family own and operate D+K Hickory House restaurant and most recently, she was working part-time at the Waterloo Elks Lodge.

Karen had a passion to work and was happiest when surrounded by her Hickory House Family and loyal customers, who were just like family. She will be remembered for her positive attitude, strong work ethic and her love for her grandchildren.

Survived by: her husband; her daughter, Lutricia “Trish” Chilcote of Waterloo; her son, Tim Chilcote of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Carli (Kyle Loy) Chilcote and Sam Chilcote; a brother, Ralph (Joan) Emerson, Jr. of Cedar Falls; her step-sister, Linda Corcoran of Nebraska; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her father, mother and step-father, Joseph Schaffer; three sisters, twins Joan (Ernest Jr.) Weltzin and Jean (Norbert “Nubs”) Even and Karen’s twin sister Karol Emerson who died at birth; two step-brothers, LeRoy (Sherleen) Schaffer and Lloyd (Barbara) Schaffer; and a step brother-in-law, Joe Corcoran.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 20 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. The mass will be livestreamed on the parish website at: https://www.queenofpeaceparish.net .

Public visitation will be from 3 until 6 p.m. Sunday, March 19 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo. Visitation continuing one hour before services at the church on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to the church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com .