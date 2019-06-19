{{featured_button_text}}
Karen L. Carroll

Karen Carroll

(1953-2019)

WATERLOO — Karen L. Carroll, 66, of Waterloo, died at home June 7.

She was born Jan. 8, 1953, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert Bueter “Amos” Knapp and Dona Lavonne (Childs) Knapp. She married Jim Carroll on Nov. 15, 1974, in Belvidere, Ill.

She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1971. Karen retired from Aramark Services in Waterloo, and also worked for Rada Manufacturing in Waverly.

Survivors include: her husband; a son, Michael (Rebecca) Carroll of Woodbury, Minn.; a daughter, Tracy Carroll of Waterloo; two granddaughters, Ryan and Logan; and a brother, Donald (Brenda) Knapp of Evansdale.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Memorial services: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Kearns Funeral Service. Memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. until services at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Karen enjoyed camping at the river and spending time with her granddaughters.

