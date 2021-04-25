NEW AUBURN—Karen Klingenberg, age 77, was called home to live with her Heavenly Father Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family as she left this world. Karen’s death was caused by complications following a heart attack. Karen came into this world in Bloomer, Wisconsin on May 21, 1943 to Wilbur and Fern (Schmidt) Turner. Karen lived her young life on the family dairy farm and met her one true love, Arthur (Art) Klingenberg, at the County Fair in 1958. After a 2-year courtship, the two married September 16, 1961 and tried to settle down, however, the U.S. Military and the Berlin Crisis delayed their plans. They eventually created a home and family in Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Being a Mom, caring for children, compassion and nurturing seemed to come naturally for Karen. She became a mother in 1964, and three more times. She and Art created a home and a family with children, Theresa, Katrina, Christopher and Nicole, all growing up in Cedar Falls, IA. Then, something unexpected happened, … or, perhaps other people noticed a family where children were always safe and welcome. As Karen’s children reached adulthood, fate brought more young people into her family. The local High School contacted Karen and Art about temporarily hosting a foreign exchange student for one semester. Karen welcomed this student to the family with all the love that she knew. The struggling student bloomed. The next year there were two foreign exchange students. And the next, two more,... and another two. This cycle continued on and off over the course of 35 years until Karen and Art had added 17 international children to their family. It wasn’t just foreign students who could count on Karen for love and support. When a young teenage friend of the family found herself all alone in the world, Karen immediately said “yes” to her call for help. A new daughter was brought into Karen and Art’s home, and soon after, their first granddaughter.