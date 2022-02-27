March 30, 1947-February 24, 2022

WATERLOO-Karen Kay Bedard, 74, of Waterloo, passed away Thursday, February 24, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was born March 30, 1947 in Tama County; the daughter of Robert L. and Frances (Hlavacka) Osborn. Karen graduated from Garwin High School in 1965. She married John G. Bedard Jr. on April 11, 1970, at St John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. They were married for almost 52 years and blessed with four children—Teri Elizabeth, Brian, Thomas, and Andrew.

Karen went on to graduate from Gates Business College, and later attended Hawkeye Community College and the University of Northern Iowa and earned a degree in Early Childhood Development. For a time, she worked at Columbus High School in the cafeteria. Later, she worked at various daycares & preschools in the area. She loved her job as a teacher and all the children she taught.

Survivors include: her husband, John of Waterloo; a daughter, Teri of Des Moines; two sons, Brian (Suzie) of Washburn and Andrew (Jessica) of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Aidan, Delaina, Katelyn & Tanner; two sisters, Nancy (Rich) Knight of Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Barbara Osborn of Des Moines.

Preceded in death by: her parents and son, Thomas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church. The mass will be live streamed https://queenofpeaceparish.net.

Memorials may be directed to Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Cedar Valley Hospice, or the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

