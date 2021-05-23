 Skip to main content
Karen Kathryn Meyer
Karen Kathryn Meyer

August 22, 1940-April 20, 2021

Karen Kathryn Meyer, 80 (b.August 22, 1940—d.April 20, 2021) of Port Charlotte, Florida, previously from Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 20th. Karen was married to Eugene F. Meyer, 60, for 32 years, until his death in August of 1993. Karen is survived by 1 sister, Sandra Pflughaupt (Ron) of Central City, IA, 4 children Kelly Cole (Gary), of Port Charlotte, FL, Diane Sapp (Darl), of Port Charlotte, FL, Kathryn Sapp (David), of Blue Ridge, GA, and Kent Meyer, of Waterloo, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. She was preceeded in death by her husband Eugene, parents, Wilbur and Virginia (Sparks) Huck, brothers Wilbur Huck Jr. (Sue), Michael Huck (Sharon), and Daniel Huck (Alma), and one grandson, Cayd Sapp.

Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetary, 311 15th Ave . Gilbertville, Black Hawk County, Iowa, 50634, on Sunday, May 30th at noon. A lunch will be held at the home of Karen’s sister-in-law Alma Huck afterwards. Please direct any memorials to a local hospice.

