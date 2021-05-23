August 22, 1940-April 20, 2021
Karen Kathryn Meyer, 80 (b.August 22, 1940—d.April 20, 2021) of Port Charlotte, Florida, previously from Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 20th. Karen was married to Eugene F. Meyer, 60, for 32 years, until his death in August of 1993. Karen is survived by 1 sister, Sandra Pflughaupt (Ron) of Central City, IA, 4 children Kelly Cole (Gary), of Port Charlotte, FL, Diane Sapp (Darl), of Port Charlotte, FL, Kathryn Sapp (David), of Blue Ridge, GA, and Kent Meyer, of Waterloo, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. She was preceeded in death by her husband Eugene, parents, Wilbur and Virginia (Sparks) Huck, brothers Wilbur Huck Jr. (Sue), Michael Huck (Sharon), and Daniel Huck (Alma), and one grandson, Cayd Sapp.
Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetary, 311 15th Ave . Gilbertville, Black Hawk County, Iowa, 50634, on Sunday, May 30th at noon. A lunch will be held at the home of Karen’s sister-in-law Alma Huck afterwards. Please direct any memorials to a local hospice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.