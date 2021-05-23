Karen Kathryn Meyer, 80 (b.August 22, 1940—d.April 20, 2021) of Port Charlotte, Florida, previously from Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 20th. Karen was married to Eugene F. Meyer, 60, for 32 years, until his death in August of 1993. Karen is survived by 1 sister, Sandra Pflughaupt (Ron) of Central City, IA, 4 children Kelly Cole (Gary), of Port Charlotte, FL, Diane Sapp (Darl), of Port Charlotte, FL, Kathryn Sapp (David), of Blue Ridge, GA, and Kent Meyer, of Waterloo, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. She was preceeded in death by her husband Eugene, parents, Wilbur and Virginia (Sparks) Huck, brothers Wilbur Huck Jr. (Sue), Michael Huck (Sharon), and Daniel Huck (Alma), and one grandson, Cayd Sapp.