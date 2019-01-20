Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO — Karen Kay (Taylor) Ulmanis died January 5, 2019.

Services will be held March 23 at the Geneseo UMC, Buckingham, Iowa, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Karen K. (Taylor) Ulmanis
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments