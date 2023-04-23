April 9, 1945-April 21, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Karen K. Roberts, 78, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born April 9, 1945, in New Hampton, the daughter of Burt and Norma Huebner Angus. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1963.

Karen married Dennis K. Roberts on March 20, 1965, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She worked for Tally Ho Dressings and was a representative for Bonneau Sunglasses, retiring in 1996.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

She and Dennis had a cabin at Lake Delhi for 48 years where she enjoyed entertaining, boating, and skiing.

Karen is survived by her husband, Dennis of Cedar Falls; a son, Brian (Erin) Roberts of Denver, Iowa; three nieces, and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters, Jean Paterni, Barbara Mildenstein, and Judith Heene.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Locke at Tower Park. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family – 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, 319-233-3146.