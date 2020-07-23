(1948-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Karen K. Knoop, 71, of Cedar Falls died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Pinnacle Specialty Care.
She was born August 17, 1948 in Waterloo, Iowa, daughter of Alvin J. and Maybeth A. (Hekel) Knoop.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1966 and worked at various Cedar Valley grocery stores in the meat and deli departments. She most recently was employed with Target Distribution Center.
Survived by: four brothers, George (Becky) Knoop of Freeport, IL, John (Deb) Knoop of Waterloo, Chuck Knoop of Des Moines, and Don (Kathy) Knoop of Phoenix, AZ; two sisters, Judy Bachman of Richland Hills, TX, and Betsy (Steven) Minkel of Cedar Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother-in-law, Millard Bachman; and three sisters-in-law, Linda, Elaine and Barb Knoop.
Memorial Services: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo with inurnment at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Visitation for one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to COVID-19, those attending the service are required to bring and wear a face mask, as well as social distance.
Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
