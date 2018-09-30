INDEPENDENCE — Karen K. Christian, 65, of Independence, died Thursday, Sept. 27, at Buchanan County Health Center, Independence.
She was born May 10, 1953, in Oelwein, daughter of Wesley Dean and Hazel Lorraine (Buchholz) Hamblin. She graduated from high school in Jesup in 1971, and then attended the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. On Aug. 11, 1979, she married David Guy Christian in Littleton.
Mrs. Christian was a telephone operator for more than 30 years before retiring in 2005. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Jesup where she was formerly active organizing the Sunday School and Bible School.
Survivors: her husband; a daughter, Jennifer (Taylor) Simmons of Independence; a grandson; and two brothers, David (Joyce) Hamblin and Dean Hamblin, both of Jesup.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Randy Hamblin.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at White Funeral Home, Independence, with burial in Littleton Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. today, Sept. 30, at the funeral home.
Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com.
She enjoyed baking, cake decorating, and sewing.
