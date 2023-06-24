June 10, 2023

Karen Joy Turner, 76, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, (formally of Waterloo, Iowa) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 10, 2023.

Karen was born in Charles City Iowa in 1946. She graduated from East Waterloo High School in 1965. She married the love of her life and best friend Van Turner Jr. in March of 1971. They share fifty-two years of marriage.

Upon high school graduation, Karen had a thirty-three-year career at Powers Manufacturing, as an expert Seamstress and became the Sewing Production Manager until her retirement in 2005.

Karen and Van moved to Broken Arrow Oklahoma to enjoy retirement. They enjoyed traveling the world and exploring unfamiliar places. She often said Salzburg Austria was her favorite place to visit. She was an avid reader and enjoyed book club with her Forest Ridge friends. Karen loved children of all ages and had a heart for volunteering and fundraising for children’s literacy and reading programs.

She is survived by Van Turner, Jr (Husband) of Broken Arrow Oklahoma brother Louis Rausch (Cheryl) of Traer Iowa, sister Janice Hantleman (Paul) of Brooklyn Minnesota, and sister Jo Ruth (Stan) of Minneapolis Minnesota, Patricia Turner (Sister-in-Law) of Broken Arrow Oklahoma, Jim Turner (Rosario} (Brother-in-Law) of Holiday Florida and Steven Turner (Brother-in-Law) of Muskogee Oklahoma, Nephews Bruce Pierce (Michelle), Jeff Rausch (Sara), Jeremy Youngblood (Ashley), Matt Rausch (Reagan), Josh Rausch (Tina), Peter Hantelman (Robyn), Nick Turner, Abe Turner, and Niece Stacy Gabel (Greg} Karen was blessed with sixteen grand nieces and nephews.

Karen was predeceased in death by Karel Jeane (twin sister at birth,) Ralph Mears, (Father), and Thelma Jeane Lambert (Mother).

“May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear, how much we love and miss you, and wish you were here” Unknown.