WATERLOO-Karen Jo Griffith of Waterloo, Iowa died Monday September 12, 2022 at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa. She was born on October 16, 1938 to Vane an Eva Burbridge, and with her twin sister Karol Rae was the youngest of their six children. Karen graduated from Mount Mercy College of Nursing in Cedar Rapids and married Don Harty, now deceased. In 1972 Karen married Tom Mendiola in Oahu, Hawaii. Unfortunately, Tom died three years later, but Karen remained in Hawaii where she not only earned her bachelor’s degree, but continued to practice nursing for 25 years there as an OB/GYN Coordinator of Care. It was her true calling. She often spoke of the wonder and privilege of welcoming new lives into the world. The awesome and profound joy she witnessed in the labor and delivery rooms truly became part of her spirit. Karen married her husband Earl Griffith in 1975 and eventually they moved to Laguna Hills, California where they enjoyed retirement. She was a loving caregiver for Earl during his final illness.