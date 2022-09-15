October 16, 1938-September 12, 2022
WATERLOO-Karen Jo Griffith of Waterloo, Iowa died Monday September 12, 2022 at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa. She was born on October 16, 1938 to Vane an Eva Burbridge, and with her twin sister Karol Rae was the youngest of their six children. Karen graduated from Mount Mercy College of Nursing in Cedar Rapids and married Don Harty, now deceased. In 1972 Karen married Tom Mendiola in Oahu, Hawaii. Unfortunately, Tom died three years later, but Karen remained in Hawaii where she not only earned her bachelor’s degree, but continued to practice nursing for 25 years there as an OB/GYN Coordinator of Care. It was her true calling. She often spoke of the wonder and privilege of welcoming new lives into the world. The awesome and profound joy she witnessed in the labor and delivery rooms truly became part of her spirit. Karen married her husband Earl Griffith in 1975 and eventually they moved to Laguna Hills, California where they enjoyed retirement. She was a loving caregiver for Earl during his final illness.
In 2010 Karen moved back to Waterloo to be near her beloved “twin-pal” Karol Rae. In Waterloo she devoted her time and energy to many dear friends and her St. Edward Church home.
Karen Jo filled her life to the brim with wonder, travel, study, gratitude, music, faith, humor, and love. She never met a stranger. Her abiding desire to connect with and give comfort to everyone will be profoundly missed, especially by those family who survive her-dear sister Karol Rae Hoth, her stepchildren Sharon Gomes, Rodney (Dawn) Mendiola, Craig (Glenda) Griffith, Jeriann Griffith, and John Griffith as well as her grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Geraldine (Max) Klemm, Charmian (Leo) Corrigan, Brother Keith (Rita) Burbridge and sister Liane (Dick) Roddewig.
To celebrate the life of Karen Jo there will be a 4:00 pm Rosary on Friday, September 16, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, followed by visitation and a 6:00 pm Vigil Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Edward Catholic Church, Kimball Avenue, on Saturday morning, September 17, at 10:30 am.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Edward Church or Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
