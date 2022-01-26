 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karen Jean Timmer Young Isabell

September 16, 1957-January 22, 2022

Karen Jean Timmer Young Isabell, 64 of 1155 Kern St., died Saturday, January 22, at Allen Hospital.

She was born September 16, 1957, in Waterloo, daughter of William Timmer and Marian Anderson Timmer. She Married Eddie Young in 1989 and later married Marvin Isabell in 2001.

Karen enjoyed spending time with her loved ones. She had 32 years of service with Friendship Village.

She is survived by two sons Colby (Andrea) Timmer of Cedar Falls, and Cory Young of Waterloo; three grandchildren Cavontae Young of Waterloo, Braylon Timmer and Braylee Timmer both of Cedar Falls; two brothers Terry (Cathy) Timmer and Bruce Timmer; four sisters Pam Davidson, Brenda Timmer, Becky Timmer all of Waterloo, Linda (Darin) Milius of Denver, Iowa.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and her daughter Viola Timmer.

