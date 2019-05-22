Karen J. Meyer

{{featured_button_text}}
WELLSBURG — Karen Jean Meyer, 79, of Wellsburg, died Sunday, May 19, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born Jan. 28, 1940, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Ralph and Elner (Foote) Sassaman. She married LuRay Meyer on Oct. 11, 1966.

She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1958. Some of her jobs were at Bordens and the University of Northern Iowa Library, both in Cedar Falls. She retired from the library to start a family. She then had an at-home day care for many years.

Survived by: her mother; her husband; a son, Myles (Sheryl) Meyer; two daughters, Melinda (Mark) Reding and Michelle (Paul) Fink; eight grandchildren, Candice and Samuel Meyer, Bailey and Skylar Reding, Angelic, Madison, Noah and Samantha Fink; and two sisters, Helen (Herb) Bosley and Elizabeth (Dan) Gardner.

Preceded in death by: her father; a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Richard Schirm; and a brother, James Sassaman.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, at First Christian Reformed Church in Wellsburg, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Abels Funeral Home in Wellsburg. A sign language interpreter will be provided for the funeral service.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Karen loved her family and watching her grandkids grow up. She also greatly enjoyed playing the organ and piano anytime, anywhere, including numerous churches. She was even a pianist for “The Messengers” quartet for several years.

