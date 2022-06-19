 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karen J. Carstens

Karen J. Carstens

January 12, 1952-June 3, 2022

WATERLOO-Karen J. Carstens, 70 of Waterloo died Friday June 3 at her home. She was born January 12 1952 in Waterloo Iowa. She married Richard L. Carstens November 6, 1976. Richard passed August 25, 2018. Karen graduated from Columbus High School in 1970. She was employed at Image Point until retiring. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and spending time with her family watching her grandchildren grow. Survived by her son Tom and two grandchildren Ava and Evan; 2 brothers, Clement Thoma of Cedar Rapids and John (Laurie) Thoma of Waterloo; 4 sisters, Dorothy (Lee) Schmitz of Fairfax, Mary Bronson of Elgin, Nancy Monat of Traer, JoAnn (Jason) Murphy of Pensacola, FL; brother-in-law John Elliott of Ontario Canada and countless nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband Rick, son Joseph, parents John and Elizabeth (Schrader) Thoma, sister Susan Elliott; brothers-in-law Joseph Bronson and James Monat, and niece Nicole Forness.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to: 1123 Lantern Square, Apt 1 Waterloo, Iowa, 50701

