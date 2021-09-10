Karen Inge

Karen Kay Becker was born October 4, 1947, in Waterloo, to Arnold and Dorothy (Miehe) Becker. She graduated from East High School in Waterloo in 1965, then, at 18, began working at Rockwell Collins. She retired from Rockwell after 46 and a half years in 2013. She met John Inge through church friends. They were always going roller skating together, especially Sundays after church. They were married August 2, 1972, in Las Vegas—on a 118-degree day! Karen and John lived in Cedar Rapids for a short time until buying their home in Marion. Karen raised three children and a granddaughter. They enjoyed taking their beloved family on fishing and pontoon trips to Guttenberg. Karen bowled on a women’s league alongside her husband. She was instrumental in the Tanager Christmas for Kids every year for over 20 years through Rockwell. Karen loved to crochet and spend time with family and friends, including trips to Adventureland where she enjoyed having “old time” photos taken. She will be dearly missed by her loving family.