March 17, 1941-January 10, 2023

WATERLOO-Karen I. Carlo, 81, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Western Home Communities – Thuesen Cottage.

She was born March 17, 1941, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Warner “Doc” and Irma (Lehman) Baerwald. She graduated in 1959 from Teachers College High School in Cedar Falls. She worked as a secretary for Hinson Industries, Bill Doran Wholesale Florist, Newton’s Jewelry in Waterloo, and finally Motion Industries before retiring in June 2007. Karen married Wayne Eick in 1960, divorcing in 1982. She was then married to Terry Gruver and later divorced. On July 8, 1995, she married Don Carlo at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Karen is survived by her husband, Don; four children: Kris (Barry) Bowers of Buckingham, IA, Brian Eick of Barrington, IL, Melissa (Mike) Heinze of Rolling Hills Estates, CA, and Bret (Ronda) Eick of Waterloo; and seven grandchildren: Brenden, Hailey, Alexis, Myles, and Alaina Eick, and Emily and Aaron Heinze.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Dean Baerwald, and sister, Marcia Carroll.

A Celebration of Life will be 4:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Inurnment at a later date at Garden of Memories in Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

