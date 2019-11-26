Karen Harper

(1963-2019)
WATERLOO — Karen Marie Harper, 56, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Nov. 23, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center of respiratory failure.
She was born March 17, 1963, in Waterloo, to Larry and Sharon Shook Amos. She married Ross Wilson, and they later divorced. She married Mike Harper on Aug. 16, 2002, in Waterloo.
Karen graduated from Central High School in 1981. She worked at Ravenwood Nursing Home for 13 years.
Survived by: her husband; son, Ian (Chelsea) Wilson‚ Orange Park‚ Fla.; grandson, Christian Wilson of Orange Park; her mother, of Waterloo; three sisters, Julie Bolin of Waterloo, her twin, Kim Fowler of Bradenton‚ Fla., and Becky Barron of Cedar Rapids; nieces, Sara Bolin and Carlee Miller; a nephew, Noah Schatz; and her cat, Angel.
Preceded in death by: her father; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Mary Shook; and paternal grandparents, Otto and Mary Amos.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with visitation for an hour before services.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Karen was a good pool player, loved to dance and listen to music. She loved her family and her husband, Mike, who was the love of her life.
